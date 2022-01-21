Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Hutchinson and Darren Moore talk transfers, injuries, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and much more
There’s plenty for Darren Moore to talk about as Sheffield Wednesday prepare to face Oxford United this weekend.
It’s been a busy week at Hillsborough, with the Owls managing to get their first signing through the door as they snapped up Jordan Storey on loan from Preston North End, while the news also broke of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s short-term contract and then of him subsequently penning a new deal at the club.
Now, with Wednesday looking to build on the impressive 4-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle, they make the trip to Oxford on Saturday and should have some key players back available following their injury troubles recently.
We’ll be chatting to the Owls boss at 1pm and then Sam Hutchinson not long afterwards, so you can stay tuned right here on our press day blog to follow everything that’s being said by the gaffer and fan favourite.
- Team news for the Oxford trip?
- Nathaniel Mendez-Laing’s future?
- Jordan Storey’s arrival?
SH on pressure
If you play for a big club you should be winning games, and that’s the mentality we need... We need to show that bit of arrogance in that sense.
SH on Pato
He’s just a horrible man... He’s one of my favourite players in a dressing room ever, and he’s my kids’ favourite player as well.
Also, his mood is so up and down, so you never know what you’re going to get.
SH on Sow
He played up top for the first time, and I thought he was very good... There aren’t many that can keep up with him, and he’s a threat.
He’s a quiet guy, a nice lad. I’ve lived out in the Netherlands, so I know their character, and sometimes you need that bit of arrogance.
SH on form
I don’t look at the table... I take every game as it comes, and try and win as many games as we can.
We need a winning run, that’s how it works, you win as many as you can. If you prepare properly then you’re placed to do as well as you can.
SH on Storey
He’s fit in well, a little bit quiet, but I’m sure that’ll change as he settles in more.
SH on playing style
My dad used to tell me to smash the winger. It still works. It can set the tempo - Baz did it last week.
SH on his injury cont.
Sometimes you get injured. I hadn’t been injured for a long time, but you have to cope with it.
I came back five or six weeks early. I put the hard work in like I always do.
It’s about managing it. The tendons take a while to manage. The pitches are hard, some of them, so I have to look after myself.
SH on transfers
I’d like some more in... Maybe Messi or Ronaldo, but it depends on the FFP.
Look, I don’t really mind, we‘ve got a big squad and I’m just trying to focus on me. I’ll help them settle when I can.
SH on the changing room
There are probably less cliques... But I do think people sometimes read too much into that - sometimes you can have chemistry on the pitch and not off it.
I think it’s probably now the best I’ve seen it.
SH on Luongo
He’s Championship quality, and it’s about getting all the best players on the pitch at the same time... We have the quality.