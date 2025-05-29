AFC Wimbledon are ‘in discussions’ with Sam Hutchinson about extending the former Sheffield Wednesday man’s stay at the club.

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for the 35-year-old, who scored the winning goal against Grimsby Town on the final day of the season to secure a play-off spot, before finding out afterwards that he’d had a heart attack early in the game and needed to have surgery. It went well, thankfully, and the midfielder is now on the mend - but he wasn’t resting up too much as he made the trip to Wembley for the League Two play-off final earlier this week.

There, fresh off the back of having a stent fitted, ‘Hutch’ joined in the celebrations as his teammates got the job done with a 1-0 win over Walsall, securing their spot in next season’s League One campaign. And he’s hoping to be part of it too, with the club confirming on Friday that they were in talks with both him and Marcus Browne ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Sam Hutchinson could get a new contract after his heart attack

It’s likely that a deal will get done, too, with Hutchinson having made no secret of his desire to stick around at Plough Lane - and he’ll no doubt relish the opportunity of playing third-tier football once more.

"I'd love to sign here again and play next season, I can't wait to be back," he said prior to the Don’s successful Wembley final. "From playing 20-odd games here to then seeing the support from the fans and from everyone is incredible.

"As long as my recovery goes well then I'll be fine. I feel really good to be honest and I'm going to crack on and make sure I come back bigger and stronger."

