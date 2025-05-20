'I broke down' - Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite back running after heart attack

Sam Hutchinson, who was a Sheffield Wednesday favourite during his time at Hillsborough, has revealed that he’s already back running after heart surgery.

The 35-year-old made 200 appearances during multiple spells with the Owls, and made his return to football earlier this season when he was snapped up by promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon.

‘Hutch’ has gone on to play a big role for the Dons and helped them reach the play-offs, but was sadly ruled out of the crunch knockout games after he had to be taken to hospital on the way home from the win over Grimsby Town. They found a blocked artery and fitted him with a stent before detailing the road to recovery, and the midfielder has been incredibly honest about how the episode affected him.

Sam Hutchinson is recovering from a heart attack

“I was experiencing a lot of pain,” he told the club in an interview. “I look back and my missus has said I didn’t look right when I was doing the interview after the game. I got on the coach after the game, the adrenaline wore off and I started having more pains in my chest. From there we made a pit stop in Nottingham.

“We went into the hospital and they essentially told me I’d had a heart attack. I was in there for five days having tests done. A branch of an artery was blocked 75% - I had an angiogram and had a stent put in by a specialist in London who was unbelievable. I’m on the road to recovery now.

“I broke down when they told me in the hospital because playing football is all I ever want to do. I didn’t care that I had a heart attack, I’m not really like that. It happened in the sixth minute of the game, I carried on and played the full 90. The specialist in London has told me there’s no problem with playing football again, so I’m happy. Obviously the whole incident wasn’t nice for my family but for me personally I just see it as another injury, it’s another hurdle for me to overcome.

“I ran yesterday believe it or not, a lot of people say things slow down but I feel really good, I’m going to crack on and come back bigger and stronger. I didn’t have a pre-season this season but now I’ll have one this time around, I can’t wait for it.”

Hutchinson will be at Wembley on Monday afternoon as his side take on Walsall for a spot in League One, and he’ll be on the bench cheering them on even if he can’t take to the field. No doubt Wednesdayites will be hoping to see him celebrating at the final whistle.