Sheffield Wednesday said that the club was saddened at the death of former Owls player, Craig Shakespeare.

It was sadly confirmed on Thursday that Shakespeare had passed away after a battle with cancer, the news leading to numerous tributes being paid throughout English football. Wednesday were, of course, one of them.

They took to social media to say, “Everyone at Sheffield Wednesday is saddened to learn of the passing of our former player Craig Shakespeare at the age of 60. Our thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Another former Owl, Nigel Pearson, played with ‘Shakey’ at Hillsborough before they teamed up again at Leicester City, Hull City and Watford when Pearson was manager, and he says he was ‘truly lucky’ to have known him.

“It's difficult to put into words how I and indeed everyone who came across or worked with Craig will feel on hearing such devastating news,” Pearson told the League Managers Association.”He is without hesitation one of the most wonderfully talented, emotionally understanding, calm, balanced and outrageously funny people I've had the privilege of calling my friend.

“Safe journey to the next destination my wonderful friend. You are loved and admired by us all, and every time we think of you, a smile, smirk, chuckle or memorable occasion will come to us. We truly are the lucky ones for having known Shakey.”

Shakespeare played for the likes of Scunthorpe United and Telford United as well as Wednesday during his playing career, but it will be his time at Walsall, West Bromwich Albion and Grimsby Town that is most fondly remembered by so many.