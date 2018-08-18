Sheffield Wednesday's youth will become so important in the next two weeks

As Sheffield prepare to face Brentford on Sunday, Jos Luhukay admits the Owls are gearing up for a 'physically tough' two weeks.

Having played Sunderland on Thursday, Wednesday travel to Griffin Park before two home games against Millall and Ipswich, a cup tie with Wolves and then a trip to Reading - all of this in the space of 17 days.

It's a big ask for a squad that is not as big as once was but this is where the young talent coming off the production line steps in, with more and more experience being garnered by the academy products over the past few months.

It remains to be seen whether or not Wednesday bring in any new faces before the transfer window closes, with the club confirming on Friday that their transfer embargo was being lifted.

However, even if that is not the case, the young players are staking their claim for more regular roles.

"We will play against Wolves in the cup - that's a tough test. It's just a part of a hard programme now of six games in (just over) 14 days. That will be very tough to handle physically."

"Of course, it is very satisfying to see so many of our young players in the squad," he added. "It is important for them and for us. (At Sunderland) we played five players from the under-23s and you can see how they are developing. It is important that these players make progress in games like this.

"Connor (Kirby) did fantastic also Matt Penney in the defensive positions. Freddie Nielsen was solid as a central defender. I was not surprised, (they were) very important."

Luhukay is expecting a difficult encounter against the Bees on Sunday with Brentford having had a hugely impressive start to their campaign, and drawn praise for their attacking, fluent football.

"It will be a very tough game," Luhukay said. "They are one of the best footballing sides in the league. I have a lot of respect for them and the way they play.

"We know they scored five in their first home match. We have seen clips from Brentford and we know what is waiting for us in London. We must have high concentration for the whole game. Brentford have high pressing and also play offensive football at a very high speed. We must have very good defending against them."