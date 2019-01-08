Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees says resilience will be Owls’ foundation for growth

It’s been a tough campaign for Sheffield Wednesday, but captain Tom Lees believes the Owls’ resilience will be their bedrock going forward.

Despite a bumpy start to the season, Lees is confident that the squad’s ability to bounce back and stay strong has been one of their most important qualities – and is something they should carry forward in the rest of the campaign.

Owls scorer skipper Tom Lees. Pic Steve Ellis

The 28-year-old has been a key part of Wednesday’s defensive improvements over the last five games as they picked up three clean sheets against Luton, Middlesbrough and Preston.

But even that impressive record hasn’t satisfied the ambitious Owls captain.

Lees told the Star: “We should have had four or even five in the last five games. I don’t think we’ve given many chances away.

“We’ve got a solid base and we’ve got a resilient and honest group and now it’s about starting a process of expanding on that.

“I think the tough times have brought us together and made us stronger. It’s a difficult position to find ourselves in but when you look at how everybody has grouped together, you can see that everyone is looking forward now to what’s coming in this new year.”

With the arrival of 2019 comes the arrival of a new regime at Hillsborough, but Lees says the indication so far is that strength will remain at the heart of their mission under Steve Agnew and Steve Bruce.

“They didn’t want to change too much.

“I think what we showed in the last five games is if you’re solid and you don’t give away chances and you’re hard to beat, then you can nick games.

“So I think they just want to work on that as well but then when we get the ball, create those chances and be a bit more clinical and creative in the final third.”

Saturday’s goalless draw against Luton Town in the third round of the FA Cup exposed Wednesday’s lack of creativity, as the home side were limited to just a handful of opportunities against their League One opposition.

A trip to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge will be the reward if the Owls can find a way past their stubborn opponents at Kenilworth Road in the replay on Tuesday January 15 and advance to the next round of the cup.