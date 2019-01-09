Sheffield Wednesday’s Tom Lees: Past record counts for nothing against in-form Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday captain Tom Lees believes the Owls will need to be firing on all cylinders if they want to beat Hull City this weekend.

Caretaker manager Steve Agnew’s side head into the match in good form with a five match unbeaten run and three clean sheets in that time.

Owls pair of skipper Tom Lees and Jordan Thorniley. Pic Steve Ellis

But Hull, who sit three places above the Owls in the Championship table, will be formidable opponents after their own stretch of five consecutive league wins.

Confidence has bred some impressive results for Nigel Adkins’ side, who turned over Bolton in a ruthless 6-0 win in their last league outing as well as beating top of the table Leeds in their last match of 2018.

And skipper Lees is under no illusion of the challenge the Tigers will pose, despite the fact that Wednesday came away from the KCOM Stadium with three points last season courtesy of a Jordan Rhodes strike.

He told the Star: “They’re a totally different team from last year and we’re going to be different as well.

“The form that they are in, they are going to be hard to beat so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

The Owls will take encouragement from Hull’s ability to surge up the table after turning their form around in spectacular fashion.

Earlier in the season the Yorkshire rivals were held in a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough and with the rare luxury of a full week to prepare for the match, Lees is ready to do his homework on the home side.

“It’s important for us to get rested up before facing the in-form side in the league.

“It shows you what you can do in this league because we played them early this season and we were the better team, they were really struggling.

“Then out of nowhere they get that form going and you see what it does. A bit of confidence and a bit of momentum it can be dangerous, so we’re going to have to be right on it.”