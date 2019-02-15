Sheffield Wednesday’s Steve Bruce ready for test against Rotherham United’s ‘forward thinking’ Paul Warne 

Saturday’s south Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United will be like a “cup final” for the Millers according to Owls chief Steve Bruce.

It will be a first derby as Wednesday boss for Bruce, as he looks to maintain a record of three clean sheets in a row since arriving at Hillsborough.

Steve Bruce and Paul Warne

Speaking ahead of the short trip to the New York Stadium, Bruce said his team are prepared for the challenge relegation-threatened Millers will pose.

He said: “The Championship is in my experience never an easy one.

“Rotherham, it’s probably their cup final, they’re probably sold out for the first time maybe the second one.

“It’s never an easy place to play, they will ask you a question, they will throw it in your box.

“He’s done a top, top job Warne and we’re expecting a tough game.

“We’ve got a really wonderful travelling support and I believe we could have sold five times over if we had the opportunity. It’s a derby match – it’s not the big derby for us but it’s a challenge.”

And Bruce, who has previously expressed his concern at the lack of home grown managers at the top of English football, was full of praise for his opposite number Warne.

“A terrific job. I am delighted that a young English, British one is having his stamp on it.

“He’s a bit forward thinking, he’s off the wall and a bit different and I’ve been very impressed with what he has done.

“I’ve met him a few times, not socially, but over the years we have met each other and he has done really well considering his background before that.”

Warne took over as Rotherham manager in 2016 after a short spell as caretaker manager, having joined the coaching setup in 2012.

Wednesday, currently 15th in the Championship table, have drawn blanks in their last two matches against Reading and Millwall and will look to end Rotherham’s run of three unbeaten matches.

United have drawn their last three games but have dropped into the relegation zone despite a 2-2 draw against in form Hull City last weekend.