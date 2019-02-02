Sheffield Wednesday’s Steve Bruce praises coaching staff in ‘pleasing’ win over Ipswich Town

Steve Bruce said Sheffield Wednesday’s late win over Ipswich Town was “pleasing” after it looked like it was going to be “one of those days” at Portman Road.

The Owls left it late to bag a winner after missing some good chances earlier in the match, but Lucas Joao’s coolly converted goal from Adam Reach’s cutback on 89 minutes proved the difference between the two sides.

Reflecting on the game, Bruce said: “When you miss so many chances – how many times have we seen it.

“Often, we’ve seen it where we think is it going to be one of them days. In the end I think we must have had five or six wonderful opportunities and didn’t take them.

“That always puts you under a bit of pressure. However, I thought we were comfortable in the game.

“The goalkeeper I think has made a save from a header and I think that’s the only attempt they’ve had on goal.”

The result was Bruce’s a win in his first match in the dugout for the Owls, which he said was a great reward as he returns to management following a short break from the game.

And the Owls chief was quick to praise assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence for their work in the last month to lay the foundations for his arrival at the club.

“It’s pleasing, pleasing to win and for the players,” he said.

“Also a special thanks to the two lads who have been in here for a month ago helping me on the way and we’ve started now to not give as many goals away which is always really important.

“We haven’t been in the Premier League in 19 years. A big club like ours so I hope I can be the one. There’s a lot of work to be done but I’m delighted to be back and given the opportunity.”

Fernando Forestieri returned to the Owls starting line up for the first time since Wednesday match against Derby County in November.

On the winger’s fitness, Bruce said: “He missed a few chances but on another day, it can only get better for us.

“I never planned on giving him 85 minutes but he seemed to get better as the game was going along.

“I planned on 60 or 70 and then you’re getting into that zone where you think if he does his hamstring again, I’ll kick myself.

“But he’ll be ok.”