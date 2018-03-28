Sheffield Wednesday’s out of contract players - who should stay and who should go?

It’ll already be on his mind, but certainly as soon as Sheffield Wednesday are mathematically safe from relegation, then one issue in particular will come into sharp focus for Jos Luhukay.

Seven Owls players are currently out of contract and with funds expected to be tight and the squad fairly sizable, some cuts will have to be made.

Luhukay will encounter a few difficult decisions.

GLENN LOOVENS

A great leader, a terrific servant and a highly respected player and team mate. However, time and injuries may have caught up with the 34 year-old, who though never blessed with pace, has become slower still. If Loovens feels it’s time to hang up the boots then Wednesday could do worse than offer him the chance to kick off a coaching career. If he feels he still has something to offer on the pitch then it should be away from S6.

There’s no doubt Clare has talent but his patchy performances for the first team suggest he’s not quite ready to perform at Championship level on a consistent basis. He’s definitely worthy of a new deal and perhaps another loan move away again next season.

GEORGE HIRST

Hardly worth discussing, He’s been offered a new contract, hasn’t accepted it and sadly, that impasse looks unlikely to change.

ROSS WALLACE

This is a tricky one for Luhukay. A very capable player, a popular figure and a character in the squad. The manager has seen what he can do, if not his best form, but an injury that cut short his season means no one will know what the winger’s reaction to that will be. Had he not had that knee operation then he’d certainly be worth another year. Now, it’s a gamble that may not be worth taking. Wallace could be given the opportunity to stake his claim for a contract over pre-season but he may not be willing to accept that, or wait around.

DANIEL PUDIL

The Czech has had something of a renaissance under Luhukay, moving into a central defensive position and before Tom Lees returned, was inarguably Wednesday’s most consistent defender. At 32, his days of bombing up and down the line as a full-back are probably behind him, but this role suits him. Has earned a year, if not necessarily as a first choice, but especially if a back three/five is to be maintained.

ATDHE NUHIU

This time last year many Wednesday fans would have baulked at the idea of Nuhiu being kept on again and some probably still do. However, the Kosovo international has shown in the second part of this season that he still has plenty to offer. When Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher come back, he’ll fall down the pecking order again, but as another option, he’s ahead of Jordan Rhodes at the minute. Worth offering a new deal and he’ll not break the bank, either.

JAKE KEAN

You didn’t know he was still here, did you? At Grimsby on loan, not likely to be back.