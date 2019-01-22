Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox on why Steve Bruce is joining ‘one of the biggest clubs in the Championship’

Steve Bruce’s arrival at Hillsborough is nearly here and Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox believes the new manager will be worth the wait.

The next permanent Owls boss is nine days away from taking over from his deputy, Steve Agnew, on February 1 after being announced as the new manager on January 2.

Nicky Weaver and Lee Bullen with Morgan Fox at the final whistle. Pic Steve Ellis.

Under the watchful eye of Agnew, Lee Bullen and Stephen Clemence, Wednesday have picked up two wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five matches, including an FA Cup win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

As they hand over managerial duties with the club in a good patch of form, Fox believes the union between Bruce and Wednesday will be a match made in heaven, with the left-back confident that the four time promotion winning manager will bring success to S6.

Fox told the Star: "Waiting for him to come has not massively affected the boys. Because of the run we had, the boys were taking every game as it comes and we are looking forward to the next one.

"I'm looking forward to working with him, I've not worked with him before.

“He's a manager who comes in with a massive reputation behind him and at the same time I can see why he wants to come to a club like this. It's one of the biggest clubs in the Championship.”

Bruce, who secured promotion to the top flight with Birmingham City and Hull City, also took former club Aston Villa to the play-off final last season where they lost to Fulham.

But he won’t step into the Wednesday dugout in time to oversee this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round glamour tie at Stamford Bridge, where the visiting Owls will hope to knock out holders Chelsea.

His first test will come away at bottom of the league Ipswich Town on February 2 as the Owls look to mount a late push into the play-off places.

"We have to take each game as it comes, Fox said. “If you look at what we did over Christmas, if we can keep that form going then who knows. It is definitely every game as it comes.

"Playing Chelsea is a massive carrot and everyone wants to play against the best teams and they definitely right up there. It will be a great occasion.

"Everyone wants to play against the big teams and in England you don't get much bigger than Chelsea.

"I've not been to Stamford Bridge. It is probably one of the few that I have not been to so that is another extra bit of motivation for me."