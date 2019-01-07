Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘incredible’ fans played a big part in manager Steve Bruce’s decision to join the Owls, says caretaker boss Steve Agnew

When his Hull City team defeated the Owls in the 2016 Championship play-off final, Steve Bruce was struck by Wednesday's remarkable support at Wembley.

More than 40,000 Wednesdayites roared the South Yorkshire club on in the national stadium as the Tigers secured promotion to the Premier League thanks to Mo Diame's second half stunner.

Sheffield Wednesday's supporters

And Steve Agnew has revealed the Owls' fan-base was a big factor in Bruce's decision to become their new manager.

Describing Wednesday's supporters as "unbelievable", Agnew told The Star: "Steve mentioned Wembley (play-off final 2016) when he went there with Hull in the Play-Off Final.

"I remember him saying to me, and I was at Middlesbrough at the time, that the support was incredible. He couldn't believe the number of blue and white shirts.

"It is the history of the club. It has a terrific stadium at Hillsborough. It has had some fantastic players over the years.

"So I think all those things attracted him.

Praise for Adam Reach

"It's a sleeping giant really that needs to get back to where the supporters want it to get back to and I'm sure in time we can do that."

Bruce was appointed Owls manager last Wednesday, although he will not officially start until February 1 due to personal reasons.

Although the former Hull and Aston Villa chief is not yet physically sitting behind a desk, Agnew insists he is in regular contact with the coaching staff.

Caretaker manager Agnew, who is holding the fort alongside Stephen Clemence and Lee Bullen, said: "He's hard-working and he'll be on the phone.

"I've no doubt he'll be closer than people think."

Bruce was sacked as Villa boss last October after a run of just one victory in nine league outings. He led Villa to the play-off final last campaign which they lost to Fulham.

Agnew, who has confirmed Bruce rejected other opportunities to get back into football management in recent months, said: "We went to the play-off final with Aston Villa and were 90 minutes off being in the Premier League. It didn't work.

"We had a little bit of a slow start to this season but nothing major. We were two points off the top six so we were a little bit surprised when we did leave Aston Villa.

"Steve always said to me the next job has to be the right club.

"Obviously, he's been appointed here and I know speaking to him he's absolutely delighted to take the position because he feels that the club matches his ambition."

On why things did not work out at Villa, Agnew said: "I don't know really. That's football isn't it?

"You just move on. What's in the past is gone.

"I just know that I have worked with Steve for a while. He is very determined and he works as hard as anyone.

"He's got the bit between his teeth and believe you me, once he's in here on February 1 he will be doing everything he can with the support of myself, Stephen Clemence and Lee Bullen to make sure we bring success to Sheffield Wednesday."

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Under-23s kicked off 2019 with an away win at Burnley today. Defender Ben Hughes scored the only goal in the first half.