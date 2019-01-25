Sheffield Wednesday’s Fernando Forestieri records heartbreaking message in Emiliano Sala search  

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri has recorded a heartbreaking message after a search for Emiliano Sala was called off.

Sala was on his way to Cardiff when the light aircraft, piloted by Dave Ibbotson, disappeared from radar.

Guernsey's harbour master Captain David Barker earlier confirmed the "difficult" decision to end the search, saying the chances of survival were "extremely remote".

The single-turbine engine Piper PA-46 Malibu left Nantes for Cardiff at 7.15pm on Monday, and after requesting to descend, lost contact with Jersey air traffic control.

Following the decision, Sala’s countryman Forestieri took to Twitter to plead with police to keep up the search and to not lose faith.

In his message, spoken in Spanish, Forestieri urged rescue workers to continue their search for Sala and the pilot along accompanied by the hashtag ‘no paren de buscar’ (do not stop looking).

The search for Sala has been called off

The single-turbine engine Piper PA-46 Malibu left Nantes for Cardiff at 7.15pm on Monday, and after requesting to descend, lost contact with Jersey air traffic control.

Cardiff signed 28-year-old Sala for a club-record £15 million to bolster their attack and he had been due to start training on Tuesday.

Nantes, for whom Sala played for three and a half years before sealing a move to the Premier League, said on Twitter: "FC Nantes has learnt that the search for the missing plane was called off. This search mustn't stop, @GuernseyPolice

"The club and its supporters strongly ask for the search to find @EmilianoSala1 to go on, for his family and his near relatives. Together for Emi ! #PrayForSala."

A number of Sala's former team-mates also urged rescue workers to continue looking, Nantes captain Valentin Rongier tweeting: "The search can not stop! Help us encourage the police to continue searching. We need everyone. Let's fight as Emi does all the time, please. #PrayforSala @GuernseyPolice."

A number of Sala's compatriots also added their voices to the calls, with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero tweeting: "We don't want to give up, we want to hold on to hope. That's why I also wish #NoDejenDeBuscar - don't call off the search. From the start, my thoughts have been with Emiliano, his family and friends #PrayForSala."

Another City player, Nicolas Otamendi, said: "I'd like to express my sympathies to Emiliano's family, and urge the police to keep searching for the plane. There's still hope to find them alive. All my support to his family, and let's hope they get an answer urgently."

The Premier League has said there will be a "moment of silent reflection" ahead of games next week.