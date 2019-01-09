Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup opponents Luton Town lose manager Nathan Jones to Stoke City

Nathan Jones has left his role as Luton Town manager to join Stoke City in the Championship.

The Hatters, who are due to play Sheffield Wednesday next week in their FA Cup third round replay at Kenilworth Road, released an official statement confirming their manager had left the club for the Potters.

Town are flying high in League One and currently occupy one of the automatic promotion places as they look for back-to-back promotions into the Championship.

Stoke meanwhile have had an underwhelming season after a summer of investment following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 14th-place Championship side parted company with Gary Rowett and his coaching staff on Tuesday.

Jones, who oversaw Luton’s 0-0 draw with Wednesday at Hillsborough last weekend, masterminded Luton’s promotion to League One.