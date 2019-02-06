Sheffield Wednesday’s Dominic Iorfa on why past loan spells prepared him for Owls move

After a “frustrating” final chapter at Molineux, Dominic Iorfa is ready to kick on with Sheffield Wednesday.

The 23-year-old defender, who signed for the Owls on deadline day, spent six years with Wolverhampton Wanderers but believes the time was right to move on and tackle a new challenge with Steve Bruce’s side.

Sheffield Wednesday's new signing Dominic Iorfa. Pic Steve Ellis.

Iorfa is Bruce’s first permanent signing as Wednesday boss, as he joined from the West Midlands club for an undisclosed fee, despite interest from other clubs in the Championship and reported offers from the MLS and Scotland.

Speaking exclusively to the Star about the move and the start of this season at Wolves, Iorfa said: "It was frustrating.

“At the end of the day, I was not in the manager's plans at Wolves.

“They are doing well in the Premier League and going in the right direction.

"I wanted to be part of it but it is one of those things where I have moved on and I'm delighted to be here.”

Why Dominic Iorfa snubbed other offers to join Sheffield Wednesday

Iorfa, who joined Wolves’ academy at the age of 15 from hometown club Southend United, made 93 appearances for Wanderers’ senior side before making the switch to south Yorkshire.

The 6ft4in right-back only learned of the move to Hillsborough the day before the transfer deadline, but says he will draw on past loan spells at Shrewsbury and Ipswich to ensure he fits in quickly in S6.

He said: "My past loan spells have helped because they have made this process a lot easier in terms of moving to a new city and a new dressing room.

“You know what it is about really and settling into a new area.

"If this had been my first time, I think I would have maybe found it more difficult but now because I have done it a few times there is nothing to worry about.”

Iorfa was one of three new faces to arrive at Hillsborough before last Thursday’s deadline as Wednesday also signed winger Rolando Aarons and full-back Achraf Lazaar on loan deals until the end of the season from Newcastle United.

Only Aarons featured during last weekend’s 1-0 win over bottom of the table Ipswich Town, but all three are available for selection for Saturday’s home match against Reading.