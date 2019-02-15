Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan on team targets and why he is ‘due’ a goal 

Barry Bannan’s record for Sheffield Wednesday this season reads 32 games played, 3 goals, 13 yellow cards.

The Owls midfielder is aware it's an unusual ratio of goals to cards, but putting the ball in the back of the net has been a problem for the whole Wednesday squad of late despite their defensive improvements.

After two 0-0 draws in a row against Reading and Millwall, Bannan is expecting Steve Bruce’s side to be more clinical in Saturday’s test against relegation threatened south Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

Speaking to the Star, Bannan said: "If you look at the strikers we have at our disposal, there are goals there.

"I don't think it is really the strikers fault. I think a lot of it is down to us getting into good positions but that final pass or final bit of quality has not been there.

"It will come. There are too good players in the changing room for us not to score goals.

"We are keeping clean sheets at the other end which is a positive so we are not going to lose games but we have to be ruthless at the other end.”

It has been over two months since the 29-year-old has found the back of the net – the last of his three strikes this season came against Blackburn Rovers at the start of December.

And Bannan has targeted 2019 as the year to convert more chances for the club after reaching 150 appearances in an Owls shirt as he stepped in as captain in the absence of Tom Lees at The Den on Tuesday.

Speaking of his goal tally, Bannan said: "I'm due one. I tend to go through spells where I will probably nick one or two.

"It is something I have touched on before. I want to score more goals. It is alright saying it but hard to do. Hopefully I can start on Saturday.”