Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach praises leading man Steven Fletcher’s firepower 

Star strikers lead from the front and there’s no doubt in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach’s mind that Steven Fletcher did exactly that in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic.

The Owls’ Scottish striker scored the winner in a standout display at Hillsborough as Steve Agnew’s side picked up a vital three points in pursuit of a late push for the play-offs.

Owls Match winner Steven Fletcher celebrates. Pic Steve Ellis

And Reach, who was at the heart of the Wednesday midfield for the full 90 minutes, noted the importance of an improved showing from the home side after last weekend’s drab 3-0 league defeat to Hull City.

“It was a good team performance. We showed some good stuff at times and I think on another day we could have maybe won by more goals,” he said.

“We showed a resilience and I thought we defended excellent and we deserved the win. If not scoring more from your chances is your only disappointment then it’s been a good day all round.

“We have always been a good defensive unit but for some reason we were just struggling to find clean sheets at the start of the season. I can’t remember them having any meaningful attempts on goal really, so defensively it was good.

“I thought we pressed the ball really well and we limited them to not much possession.”

Wednesday had a string of second half chances to put the game to bed, but Reach was full of praise for team mate Fletcher who was ultimately the difference between the two sides.

“Steven has been brilliant, he led the line perfectly and I’m glad that he got the goal because when a striker plays that well and doesn’t score it’s slightly disappointing.

“He was excellent and everything he did, he sort of made the midfielders and the defenders follow his determination and quality. I expect nothing less from Steven, he does that all the time.

“He’s brilliant because he brings us all into the game and he gives their defenders a hell of a tough time.

“He brings things down and he gets me on the ball and Barry (Bannan) on the ball and we really start ticking then.

“It’s a good feeling, we needed to respond after Hull and the win at Luton. We knew we had to keep the tempo high because it was one of those afternoons and we got the win and we’ve just said to go enjoy the cup tie on Sunday.

“We need to quietly go about our work and just tick off wins and see where that gets us.”