Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach has been nominated for the EFL’s Mitre Goal of the Year award for his strike against West Bromwich Albion earlier this season.

The stunning hit came in the Owls’ 2-2 draw against the Baggies at Hillsborough in October, and made the ten goal shortlist of EFL goals from the 2018 calendar year.

Reach memorably also scored an equally impressive volley from a similar position in the next match at home against Leeds United.

The ten goal shortlist is made up of each of the EFL Goal of the Month winners and will now go to a public vote to decide a final five.

An overall winner will then be voted for and announced at an awards ceremony on April 7 at Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Reach is up against goals from Maxime Biamou for Coventry City, Connor Hourihane of Aston Villa, Lewis Page for Charlton Athletic, Ruben Neves for Wolves, Jack Grealish for Aston Villa, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu of Luton Town, John McGinn for Aston Villa, Danny Mayor of Bury and Cauley Woodrow from Barnsley.

Owls Adam Reach...Pic Steve Ellis

It is the second year in a row that Reach has been nominated for the award after also making the cut last year for his away goal at Aston Villa.