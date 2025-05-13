Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Ryo Hatsuse, has been linked with a move back to Japan this summer according to reports in his home country.

Hatsuse joined the Owls in February after his contract with Vissel Kobe came to an end, but struggled to make a major impact at Hillsborough as he was given just a handful of starts by Danny Röhl, with Marvin Johnson being chosen as the left back to finish the season.

In total the Japanese full back played six times for Wednesday, and was left on the bench completely for the final three fixtures of the season as Röhl’s side went on to claim a comfortably midtable position.

Ryo Hatsuse could leave Sheffield Wednesday

The Star reported recently that Hatsuse only signed a short-term deal at S6 after making the switch to England earlier in the year, and that - while it’s unknown whether there’s an extension option - his current contract is due to expire at the end of June, just like so many others at the club this year.

With that in mind, reports in Japan have suggested that his former club, Vissel, as well as Urawa Reds, have ‘shown interest in the player’, saying also that ‘the possibility of him leaving is increasing’.

Unlike many other clubs across the English Football League, the Owls are yet to publish their retained list ahead of the 2025/26 season, with several players still unsure as to whether or not they have a future in South Yorkshire or not going into the new campaign. The deadline to let them know - and exercise options - is this coming Saturday (May 17th).

As things stand only 16 senior players are contracted to the Owls for next season, with six of them being aged 21 or under.

