Former Sheffield Wednesday defender, Ryo Hatsuse, has returned to Japan and signed for his former club, Gamba Osaka.

The 28-year-old had a short spell in Sheffield earlier this year as he joined the Owls as a free agent following the expiration of his Vissel Kobe contract, but went on to make only six appearances during his time with Danny Röhl and ended up leaving the club over the summer.

Since then he has been linked with a number of various clubs, however it was confirmed today that - six years after he left - he has returned to Osaka to join the Nerazzurri. He could potentially make his latest debut as soon as this weekend when they face Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

“We are pleased to announce that Ryo HATSUSE has joined us on a permanent transfer from Sheffield Wednesday FC,” they said.

Ryo Hatsuse left Sheffield Wednesday this summer

“I have decided to return to Gamba after about seven years,” he told the club’s official website. “When I transferred to Kobe, I went through a lot of conflicting emotions, but I decided to leave Gamba and work hard, hoping to show my growth. I also had the option of continuing to play overseas, but Gamba really needed me, so I decided to return to help them win the top spot in Japan and Asia, and bring back a strong Gamba once again.

“I will give everything I've built up so far, starting with practice, for Gamba. I look forward to the day when I can play in a packed Panasonic Stadium Suita!"

Hatsuse was one of many that left Hillsborough this season, with the likes of Michael Ihiekwe (Blackpool), Pol Valentin (Preston North End), Malik Wilks (Pendikspor), Akin Famewo (Hull City) and Callum Paterson (MK Dons) all finding new clubs following the end of their respective Owls deals. Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer and Marvin Johnson remain clubless for now.

