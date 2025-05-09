Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Players coming to the end of their contracts at Sheffield Wednesday are waiting to hear of the club’s intentions ahead of the EFL deadline for letting them know.

A raft of senior players are understood to be in the final weeks of deals that routinely expire on June 30, with a deadline to inform players of any decision to release, retain or enter into negotiations with each player set for the third Saturday in May, which this year falls on May 17. Clubs are under no obligation to publish these lists, though in years gone by Wednesday have tended to do so sometime around the deadline.

The Owls have a policy of not publicly announcing contract lengths, though The Star understands Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson, Pol Valentin, Akin Famewo, Ben Hamer, Stuart Armstong, Anthony Musaba and Mallik Wilks are all coming to the end of their current deals. Some player contracts - including those of Windass and Musaba - are believed to have extension clauses included.

Now, The Star can reveal Ryo Hatsuse is another player whose current deal is set to expire at the end of next month. The Japanese defender joined the club in February as a free agent - but like January addition Stuart Armstrong did so on a short-term contract. It is not known whether any extension clauses exist in the make-up of the deal.

After a successful trial period Hatsuse joined the club following his departure from J-League outfit Vissel Kobe and has made six appearances for the Owls including four starts.

The number of players coming to the end of their deals is a major part of an uncertain future for the Owls’ summer, with manager Danny Röhl having suggested his desire to explore further opportunities beyond the club and a number of key backroom staff also approaching the end of their deals.

