Sheffield Wednesday rumours: Owls transfer target lands deal elsewhere, Bournemouth eye in-demand defender

The Owls are back in training ahead of the 2021/22 campaign kicking off next month, and key defender Dominic Iorfa has revealed his delight at returning to action following an length injury layoff.

He said: “It feels good for me personally after being out for so long… I’m just happy to be back with the boys, back on the grass, and finally putting some work in.

“I was in basically over the whole summer… I had a couple of weeks off, but I didn’t really go anywhere - just to see family and things like that. My main focus was my recovery, so for that reason I was pretty much in over the whole summer.

“The season finished when I’d just started running, so I had a real goal over the off-season that I wanted to come back for preseason and on the first day be back on the grass with the boys. Thankfully here I am.”

Wednesday are currently undergoing a gruelling training camp in Newport, and Iorfa will be keen to return to action next week when the Owls take on Celtic in a friendly on July 7th.

