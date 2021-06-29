Sheffield Wednesday rumours: Owls set to miss out on ex-Man Utd starlet, ex-Owl to join divisional rivals
Sheffield Wednesday are yet to invest in any new players so far in the summer transfer window, and the pressure is on for the Owls to secure some quality signings ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.
Darren Moore's side are gearing up for a season League One football, and will be keen to avoid the fate of sides such as Portsmouth and Sunderland who continue to find the division inescapable season after season.
Giving his verdict on the Owls' current situation, former player David Prutton said: “As ridiculous as this whole circus around them (the squad) has been in terms of wages, contracts, embargoes, players should only concentrate on that 90 minutes have that goal in mind.
“It can be so demoralising to be in a place that is being run in such a way and can from the outside be seen as a bit of a basket case.
“That's where the professionalism of being a footballer kicks in, to be in control of what you can be in control of, which is your performance on a matchday. That has to be of paramount importance.
“Everything else they have to put their faith in the people above them and hopefully they can get that sorted and move on from there. They have to be fit and they have to be ready to be a team that fights for promotion.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the EFL, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: