Sheffield Wednesday rumours: Owls set to miss out on ex-Man Utd starlet, ex-Owl to join divisional rivals

Darren Moore's side are gearing up for a season League One football, and will be keen to avoid the fate of sides such as Portsmouth and Sunderland who continue to find the division inescapable season after season.

Giving his verdict on the Owls' current situation, former player David Prutton said: “As ridiculous as this whole circus around them (the squad) has been in terms of wages, contracts, embargoes, players should only concentrate on that 90 minutes have that goal in mind.

“It can be so demoralising to be in a place that is being run in such a way and can from the outside be seen as a bit of a basket case.

“That's where the professionalism of being a footballer kicks in, to be in control of what you can be in control of, which is your performance on a matchday. That has to be of paramount importance.

“Everything else they have to put their faith in the people above them and hopefully they can get that sorted and move on from there. They have to be fit and they have to be ready to be a team that fights for promotion.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the EFL, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Duo jostle for Ameobi Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are said to be chasing Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi. The 29-year-old began his career at Newcastle United, and spent two seasons with Bolton Wanderers before joining Forest in 2019. (Football Insider)

2. Favourite named for Barnsley job TSV Hartberg boss Markus Schopp looks to be closing in on the Barnsley job, and has been named the huge favourite to get the role. He's ahead of the likes of ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and former Preston manager Alex Neil to land the contract. (SkyBet)

3. Hornets sees Doig bid knocked back Watford are believed to have had a bid in the region of £2.5m turned down for Hibs starlet Josh Doig. The teenage ace has also been linked with the likes of Leeds United, Stoke City and Millwall. (The Sun)

4. Bluesbirds keen on international defender Cardiff City have been linked with a surprise move for MOL Fehervar defender Visar Musliu, who could be available for around £3.5m. Interest in the player has risen following some impressive showings for North Macedonia in Euro 2020. (The 72)