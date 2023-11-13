Sheffield Wednesday's Championship relegation rivals Rotherham United have sacked manager Matt Taylor a little over two weeks on from their defeat at Hillsborough.

The former Exeter City boss leaves the New York Stadium with the Millers third-bottom in the table and four points shy of the safety spots. His final game was a chastening 5-0 defeat at Watford in which the away end was heard chanting for Taylor's dismissal.

It follows weeks of speculation around his position. Rotherham's away form in particular has been a real source of frustration for supporters. They sit bottom of the away league table with one point from their eight matches on the road, behind Wednesday on goal difference.

Millers chairman Tony Stewart said in a statement confirming Taylor's exit: “It was felt by myself and the Board that we had to act now by making a managerial change in order to give ourselves the best possible chance of retaining our Sky Bet Championship status this season.

“We are grateful to Matt for his efforts over the course of the last year and it has not been an easy decision to make. It goes without saying that he leaves with the very best wishes of everyone here at Rotherham United.”

Reports in the national media have suggested former Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock could be the man to step in and launch a survival attempt, as he did to remarkable effect at the same club in 2016. The Star reported ahead of the appointment of Danny Röhl last month that Warnock was interested in taking on the Owls job but that no contact was made.