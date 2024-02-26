Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre-half Di'Shon Bernard has become an important figure for the Owls in recent months, starting 18 of their last 21 league matches having not been chosen to feature in Danny Röhl's opening two fixtures as Wednesday boss.

The Jamaica international was red-carded in the 78th minute of Wednesday's win over Bristol City for two bookable offences, referee Thomas Kirk calling back an incident having allowed play to go on for a Robins attack. It means he will have to sit out his side's next clash - at the New York Stadium next weekend - with the nature of his two-caution dismissal meaning there is no right of appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What will cause a further headache is that in picking up two yellows he also joins captain Barry Bannan in sitting on a tally of nine for the Championship season. Any player who picks up 10 yellow cards before the end of the 37th match of the season will be subject to an automatic two-game ban. Wednesday play the Millers, Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United before the 37-match amnesty kicks in and the threat of accumulative suspension becomes 15 cautions up to the end of the regular season.