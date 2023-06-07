Sheffield Wednesday are one of several teams interested in taking one of their local rivals’ star men on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

BBC Sheffield’s Rob Staton says tricky wide man Chiedozie Ogbene is the subject of a competitive race for his signature, and that each of the newly-promoted sides have registered an interest in taking him on.

Wednesday secured promotion to the Championship in dramatic circumstances last week - the report suggests Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are also among the clubs to have made their interest clear.

Ogbene is a Republic of Ireland international of 15 caps - scoring four goals along the way - and has proven himself as a threat at second tier level having scored eight goals in his 39 league outings as the Millers secured their Championship status last season.

The 26-year-old was always likely to receive enquiries from a whole host of clubs.

Should Wednesday go further and secure Ogbene’s transfer, it would be the second summer running that they have stolen away key men from the New York Stadium after the double free transfer signing of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe last time out.