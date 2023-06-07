News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Anel Ahmedhodzic’s Sheffield United pledge amid ‘big five’ interest
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome

Sheffield Wednesday ‘interested’ in repeating Rotherham United trick by looking to steal key man - Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town also keen

Sheffield Wednesday are one of several teams interested in taking one of their local rivals’ star men on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

By Alex Miller
Published 7th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

BBC Sheffield’s Rob Staton says tricky wide man Chiedozie Ogbene is the subject of a competitive race for his signature, and that each of the newly-promoted sides have registered an interest in taking him on.

Wednesday secured promotion to the Championship in dramatic circumstances last week - the report suggests Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle are also among the clubs to have made their interest clear.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ogbene is a Republic of Ireland international of 15 caps - scoring four goals along the way - and has proven himself as a threat at second tier level having scored eight goals in his 39 league outings as the Millers secured their Championship status last season.

Most Popular

The 26-year-old was always likely to receive enquiries from a whole host of clubs.

Should Wednesday go further and secure Ogbene’s transfer, it would be the second summer running that they have stolen away key men from the New York Stadium after the double free transfer signing of Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe last time out.

The ambitious move received scorn from Rotherham supporters, who were doubly frustrated by the fact Rotherham had recently celebrated promotion to the Championship above Wednesday.

Related topics:Rotherham United