New Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo intends to work closely with academy man Nicky Weaver after he was headhunted by Danny Röhl to join the Owls coaching staff.

Bibbo's appointment was confirmed on Tuesday evening, with the former Arsenal coach stepping into the role left vacant since the departure of Xisco's man Antonello Brambilla last month.

Weaver, a former Wednesday and Manchester City goalkeeper who has coached at Middlewood Road since 2014, has deputised as chief to first team stoppers Cameron Dawson and Devis Vasquez since. As was the plan throughout, Bibbo's appointment means he'll step back into his day job as head of academy goalkeeping.

Speaking to swfc.co.uk in his first interview as an Owls employee, Bibbo spoke of the need to keep close ties with Weaver's work at academy level. It's a theme that follows much of what Röhl has outlined, with the German having revealed a desire for the club's under-21 and under-18 squads to follow the first team's technical patterns. Neil Thompson has been retained to the senior coaching set-up to run alongside his work with the under-21s.

"I've known Nicky's career and have watched from afar," Bibbo said. "He's a really good guy. I spoke to him this morning and he's someone that I look forward to working with closely. It's important that we're joined from the first team through to the under-21s to the 18s and the younger players coming through.

"Nicky is massive in that, not just with the younger goalkeepers but in being connected with the senior goalies because he's done a great job for these guys. He's someone I'd like to work really closely with and hopefully we can build our relationship."

While other candidates were considered by Röhl to fulfil the position of goalkeeping coach - it is understood that Reading man Andrew Sparkes was among those sounded-out - Bibbo was effectively headhunted by the Owls manager after a recommendation from a mutual former colleague. A Zoom call followed and enthused by Röhl's approach, the 49-year-old was appointed.

Speaking to The Star, one former colleague of Bibbo described a personable and hard-working approach.