Sheffield Wednesday: Rolando Aarons speaks about his Newcastle United future

Rolando Aarons says he is focused more on earning a starting spot at Sheffield Wednesday than his long-term future.

The speedy winger joined the Championship club on loan from Premier League side Newcastle United last month. He has appeared three times as a substitute and is set to remain with the Owls until the end of the season.

Aarons is not in Rafa Benitez's plans at St James's Park and spent the first half of the season in the Czech Republic with Slovan Liberec. His contract with the Magpies is not due to expire until the summer of 2021.

Aarons told The Star: "I'm not really thinking about Newcastle to be honest. I'm thinking about playing every game here and that is what I am focused on.

"I'm happy to be back in England and I will keep pushing (to play). Whatever happens in the summer happens.

"I'm looking to create and score goals and help the team get as many points as possible. It is what I have always done."

The 23-year-old joined the Owls on January deadline-day along with Newcastle teammate Achraf Lazaar and Dominic Iorfa. The trio are expected to be included in the matchday squad when Wednesday host mid-table Swansea City on Saturday.

"The lads have made me feel very welcome," said Aarons. "It is a close-knit squad. The boys get on and there is good banter in the team.

"I'm very close to the new lads. We all get on very well.

"I met Dom (Iorfa) through the England youth teams and Fletch (Steven Fletcher) was at Sunderland a few years ago.

"It is massive when you know a few of the boys. It has helped me settle in well."

The Owls have yet to taste defeat under new boss Steve Bruce, racking up six points from his four matches in charge.

He said: "We are feeling positive. We are four unbeaten but it is four matches we think we should have won.

"We are going to just keep going. Defensively we have not been too bad other than the Rotherham game."