Blackburn Rovers will be without defender Scott Wharton for the remainder of the season as they battle to secure their Championship status. The defender limped out of Rovers' loss to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and scans have now revealed that he will not be fit to play until 2025.

The defender will undergo surgery in the coming days and his absence will come as a huge blow for John Eustace's Blackburn, who currently sit 19th, just three points above the drop zone and two above Wednesday. Wharton has made 34 appearances for the club this season, with the Blackburn academy graduate attempting to play a steadying role over what has been a difficult campaign for the club.

Eustace will have to make do without the 26-year-old this weekend, though, when the Lancashire side welcome Coventry City, who have their own injury issues, to Ewood Park.

“Scott’s unfortunately going to be out for a number of months," Eustace told Blackburn's official website. “Scott’s been magnificent since I’ve come in and I don’t think he’s put a foot wrong in the 15 or 16 games, he’s really stepped up to the plate and been a real leader. He’s going to be a miss now in the next couple of games, but he has that fighting spirit to get back from this injury and we’re all looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch.

“I think he’s going to be out for the majority of next season as well. He’s having his surgery next week. It’s a bad injury. He’s fully committed to this football club and has come off through injury in the last three games. The tackle that he got injured with came from him trying to stop a goal and Scott’s a warrior for us and he’ll be back from this disappointment.