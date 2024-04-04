Sheffield Wednesday rivals dealt huge blow as key man ruled out with unusual injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millwall will are expected to be without defender Murray Wallace when they take on Huddersfield Town this weekend, Neil Harris has confirmed.

The Lions travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon for a game that can only be described as a relegation six-pointer with six games to go and Sheffield Wednesday fans will be paying close attention to developments at the John Smith's Stadium.

Given the magnitude of the fixture, the last thing Harris will want to see is injuries but he looks set to be without Wallace for the clash against the Terriers, who sit 22nd in the Championship and just four points behind Millwall. The left-back, who has made 30 league appearances for the south Londoners this season, suffered whiplash in the club's loss to Rotherham United last time out.

As such, while a long-term lay-off is not expected, the injury looks set to be significant enough to rule him out of this weekend's action.

“I picked him on Monday to play at Rotherham because I felt he was pivotal to the game and what the game stood for,” Harris told the South London Press. “I was gutted for him. He was really upset in himself about coming off – I don’t remember over probably Muzza’s 400 or 500-odd game career that he has come off many times with injury.

Harris added: “It is a real blow for Murray Wallace to come off in a game of football – you know something isn’t quite right. Murray is going to be scanned and we’ll await the results. How likely he is for the weekend, it’s very difficult to come off and then be ready for the following weekend.

“I don’t expect to see Murray being involved this weekend.”