Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Rio Shipston, has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Owls.

The Star previously reported that the 20-year-old was a target for Cork City after his loan spell with the Rebel Army this year, but that the decision had been made for him to return to his parent club and join up with the first team for preseason. He’s now working hard at St. George’s Park alongside his Owls teammates, and it’s been confirmed that he’s now extended his stay.

Wednesday announced the news today, the day after revealing that Henrik Pedersen had agreed to stay on, giving Wednesdayites another bit of good news in what has been a very difficult period for the club.

Rio Shipston extends Sheffield Wednesday stay

“Rio Shipston has put pen to paper on a new contract at Wednesday,” they said in a statement. “The young midfielder has been with the Owls since the age of seven, signing his first professional contract in December 2022. The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Cork City, playing 20 games in the League of Ireland.”

He says he’s happy to be back in the building after his time in Ireland, telling the club’s website, “I am delighted to extend, it’s what I’ve been working towards when going out on loan. It was a good experience, I felt like I needed to do it for my career and now I’m glad to be back...

“The people at Cork, I loved every single one of them, they made it really easy for me to go over there. Living away from home was something I needed to do, and I feel like I’ve grown as a person as well, and now I’m looking forward to what’s next.”

Shipston, who has played five senior games for the Owls, is expected to form part of first-team at Hillsborough as things stand, and he’ll be eager to try and make an impact whenever given the chance.

