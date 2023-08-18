Future of Sheffield Wednesday youngsters will wait until transfers come in

Decisions made by Sheffield Wednesday over whether the likes of Rio Shipston and Ciaran Brennan will be loaned out for first team experience will wait until new players are added to the first team.

That’s according to new manager Xisco, who explained his central focus is of course on improving the fortunes of the first team.

EFL clubs have until 11pm on September 1 to complete loan deals, meaning the club’s more experienced younger players must secure deals to join League One or League Two clubs ahead of that deadline if that is the direction the Owls wish to go.

Deals can of course be negotiated with non-league clubs beyond the deadline.

Asked of the plan on moving youngsters out on loan and who those decisions are made by, Xisco suggested there is no immediate rush and that it is the make-up of the first team that will determine whether players are moved out on a temporary basis.

It has already been made clear goalkeeper Pierce Charles will be staying put and that he will be part of the senior set-up while playing in the club’s under-21 side.

“I don't know why we need to make this decision,” Xisco told The Star. “Right now we have 25 places and also you need three or four players in the second team.

“They're improving and can train with us. But why are we speaking about the problem before it is a problem?

“If we sign a player then after we can decide then (if we move young players on). Right now I'm not thinking about this problem because this problem isn't there.