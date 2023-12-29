Danny Röhl has made a number of changes to his Sheffield Wednesday side as they take on Preston North End this evening.

There are four changes to the XI that was beaten by Coventry City on Boxing Day, and also a switch in formation as Röhl converts from a back four to a back three - Marvin Johnson and Pol Valentin coming in as wingbacks and Michael Ihiekwe replacing the suspended Bambo Diaby in the heart of defence.

Along with Valentin and Ihiekwe there are also returns to the starting XI for Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama, while there's a welcome face on the bench as Josh Windass is back in contention once again.

Here's how the two teams line up:

