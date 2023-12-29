News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday ring the changes in formational switch-up for Preston North End

Danny Röhl has made a number of changes to his Sheffield Wednesday side as they take on Preston North End this evening.

By Joe Crann
Published 29th Dec 2023, 18:53 GMT
There are four changes to the XI that was beaten by Coventry City on Boxing Day, and also a switch in formation as Röhl converts from a back four to a back three - Marvin Johnson and Pol Valentin coming in as wingbacks and Michael Ihiekwe replacing the suspended Bambo Diaby in the heart of defence.

Along with Valentin and Ihiekwe there are also returns to the starting XI for Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama, while there's a welcome face on the bench as Josh Windass is back in contention once again.

Here's how the two teams line up:

