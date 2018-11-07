Sheffield Wednesday: Richard Wood on the “ridiculous” atmospheres in Sheffield derbies

Former Wednesday captain Richard Wood has lifted the lid on what it is like to play - and win - in a Steel City derby game.

Wood was part of the Owls' starting line-up that won at Bramall Lane in February 2009 to complete the first double over rivals Sheffield United for 95 years.

The centre-back - who came through the Wednesday academy from the age of 10 - has fond memories of being involved in the Steel City clashes.

He told The Star: "I enjoyed playing at both stadiums because the atmospheres are ridiculous - it makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up before the game."

In February 2009 the Owls won 2-1 at Bramall Lane in what was a famous win for the blue half of the city, marking the first time in 95 years that Wednesday had beaten United in both league games.

Recalling that match, Wood, said: "It was a great feeling to do the double and something that I still look back on now. The bragging rights is what it is all about and the fans were absolutely buzzing with it and I think we went on about it all season."

And that game will forever be remembered for the stunning winner from distance by striker Marcus Tudgay.

"It was a ridiculous goal," Wood said. "It was worthy of winning any game. It made it (completing the double) that bit more special - it was an absolute wonder goal. It will be something that will live with him for the rest of his life."

Wood - now of Rotherham United - has also experienced defeat in the derby game - and was credited with an own goal in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane in April 2008.

Wood said: "It was not a bad own goal. I am not embarrassed about it. I think the keeper saved it onto me and I was running back, it is just one of those things. People try and joke about it to me but I am not fussed by it."