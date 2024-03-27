Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Richard Wood was an important part of the Owls side that won promotion from League One via the play-offs in 2005, making 39 appearances including star turns in a whirlwind post-season that saw them blitz Brentford at the semi-final stage before a dramatic 4-2 final win at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. He made a total of 189 appearances for the club from which he came through the academy.

Last year, 18 summers on from the final that christened those involved 'The Kings of Cardiff', Wood left Rotherham United and signed for Doncaster Rovers on an initial one-year deal to become the last King still playing after the retirement of Glenn Whelan saw his time at Bristol Rovers come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the show goes on, with Wood having put pen to paper on a year's extension to extend his career to the summer of 2025. Assuming the deal ends at the turn of June to July, it will take him to within a week of his 40th birthday.

"I’ve really enjoyed it this season," said Wood, who came through injury struggled earlier in the season to make 20 appearances so far - a return to fitness that has coincided with Rovers' upturn in fortunes. "It’s been disappointing for me injury-wise but hopefully I’m through that now and I’m pleased to get something agreed and sorted with the manager. I’m just looking forward to keep playing games for this club.