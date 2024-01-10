It's been a recurring theme of Danny Röhl's media engagements since he was unveiled as Sheffield Wednesday manager in October; that the work of the collective was more important than any individual.

While it has been his name that has been so often chanted from the terraces since their survival battle resurrection kicked into gear, his song beamed from the S6 PA system at the final whistle of positive results, it's a reality he seems almost uncomfortable with, quick to praise the efforts of those around him in an intelligently-assembled backroom staff.

The fact was perhaps never more brazen than when after Saturday's FA Cup win over Cardiff City the German encouraged his staff to head out onto the pitch in another moment of bonding and appreciation between dugout and stand. It was partly a moment of send-off to Dr Richard Higgins, who on the final whistle ended 23 years of service to the club, but the message was wider and universally understood.

Where the likes of Chris Powell, Henrik Pedersen, Sal Bibbo, Neil Thompson and Sascha Lense are more public-facing in terms of their profile at Wednesday, there are more contributors to the success enjoyed in recent weeks. As is the case at all football clubs these days, the backroom is vast and comprises of a great number of physios, conditioning coaches, masseurs, kit men and analysts.

And it is an analyst that provides an unfamiliar face spotted by eagle-eyed Wednesday fans on the bench these days, brought to the technical area by Röhl as part of his devotion to analysis. The club's first team performance analyst Richard Stirrup can now been seen working on a laptop from the bench having previously been based with a 'bird's eye view' of proceedings alongside his colleagues in the South Stand.

A former Owls academy man and non-league player of some repute who counts Jamie Vardy as an ex-teammate from their shared time at Stockbridge Park Steels, Stirrup is relied upon to direct messages from his team to the coaches in real time, offering opportunities to spot areas for tactical advantage the front-line staff may not have seen. Work is done to draw up 'clips' quickly, which are shown to coaches and presented to players at half-time.

It's a sophisticated, quicksilver process that adds an edge to Röhl's ability to make effective, mid-game changes. With his belief in analysis paramount, the matchday presence of analysis staff has been beefed-up and Stirrup's presence on the bench is a tweak that has been important to how he goes about things from the side line.

