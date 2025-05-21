Sheffield Wednesday Retained List Review: Rights, wrongs and what next - All Wednesday

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 21st May 2025, 12:00 BST
it’s our first episode of All Wednesday since it was confirmed who will and won’t be leaving Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

Last week, as we neared the deadline to let players know whether they’d be offered new deals, the Owls took to their website to announce those that were moving on and those that had been offered new deals. They also confirmed that three players had had options in their contracts exercised for the season ahead.

In this edition of ‘All Wednesday’, Alex and Joe go through the list to discuss the right decisions, the possible wrong ones, and where we’re at now with some of the others. Ultimately it was decided that there were no huge shocks, but the decisions do have ramifications for what SWFC do next...

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice