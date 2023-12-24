Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has explained the decision to push Akin Famewo into the centre of defence for yesterday's clash with Cardiff City, with Marvin Johnson filed wide left during the 2-1 defeat.

Famewo has enjoyed a run of games at left-back under both Wednesday managers this season and has received praise from Röhl for his efforts there having played the majority of his football in previous seasons more centrally. The 25-year-old partnered Bambo Diaby in the middle while Di'Shon Bernard started on the bench.

Though set up in a back four, Johnson was selected on the left and was given license to roam up the field throughout the clash. He claimed an assist for his touch ahead of Anthony Musaba's classy finish and forced a good save from key man on the day Jak Alnick with a shot that would have doubled Wednesday's lead. No Wednesday player made more tackles than Johnson and no player on the field completed more dribbles.

It marks a strong performance from the former Middlesbrough man, whose season appears to be getting going after a long absence from the side during which he was left out of the club's EFL registration list under Röhl's predecessor Xisco.

Explaining the switcheroo in selection, the German said: "Marvin did well. It was part of our strategy today (Johnson playing left-back), we expected our opponent to sometimes sit deep and that was the reason from our side to play with a more offensive full-back. I think he did well, he was always on the front foot looking to win the ball and the performance was good."

Röhl emptied his bench of options in the second half, using all five substitutions, but reported no fresh injury concerns from the Cardiff clash. Among those to come on was veteran forward Lee Gregory, who in injury time made his first appearance in 59 days.