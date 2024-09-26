Sheffield Wednesday remains striker bullish on season aim as Owls do it their way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A sluggish start to their Championship campaign has not dampened the belief of new Sheffield Wednesday forward Jamal Lowe.

The Owls moved into the campaign on a wave of enthusiasm after the glory of their improbable survival effort last time out and a summer transfer window that left those within the camp offering varying degrees of optimism as to what can be achieved this season.

The requirement for heightened patience has become a buzz phrase as Danny Röhl’s new-look Wednesday navigate the early stages of their fresh start. Improved performances since the international break have not yet been able to end a five-match winless run - though encouragement within the camp seems to remain at such an early stage of proceedings. The Owls will continue their push towards a tangible playing philosophy that is taking a little bedding-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think the play-offs are possible,” Lowe said ahead of this weekend’s home clash with West Brom. “We have got to take it one game at a time, but I think that has to be the aim. Why not? We go into every game wanting to win the game. We are not going into games playing for a draw or putting 11 men behind the ball.

“Win or lose, we are going to die on the sword almost and we are going to play our way. Hopefully we will be more successful than not. And from a personal point of view I want to score as many as possible and stay fit. Touch wood, I won't pick up any injuries and we shall see where that takes us. If everyone does their job and stays fit, it is going to be good come the end of the season.”

Lowe already has two goals to his name in Wednesday colours after he made the free agent switch from Bournemouth in the summer and was one of several players touted as game-changers in their ambitions to operate higher in the division. He has sat out of their last two league outings and with nearly 200 Championship appearances under the belt it is a display of the depth the squad now has.

"The quality of the squad is scary. The strength in depth is really good, the players off the bench are unbelievable,” he told SportsBoom. “There are players who aren't even making the squad, and we have got a few injured boys as well. We have got unbelievable talent and unbelievable professionals. Competition for places is tough and that's only going to help people perform at their peak because they know if they don't that there is somebody else ready to take their place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not like at some clubs where the person replacing you is 18 and might have never played a game. Most managers wouldn't chuck them straight in, but we have got certified quality waiting to be on the pitch and that's good for the squad. It's a long season and we are going to need everyone.”