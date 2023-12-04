Sheffield Wednesday relegation rivals struck blow as manager rejects job

One of Sheffield Wednesday's near-neighbours and rivals in the scrap for Championship survival have been dealt a blow after their prime candidate for their vacant manager's position turned them down.

Rotherham United sit one spot above the bottom-placed Owls have been without a boss since the sacking of Matt Taylor - since put in charge of Bristol Rovers - on November 13.

Talks are reported to have taken place with Nathan Jones, the former Luton Town and Southampton manager who is understood to have been under consideration for the Wednesday job on recent occasions, with the Welshman having attended their goalless draw at Birmingham City over the weekend. He is reported to have left the match around 20 minutes before the final whistle.

Our colleagues at the Rotherham Advertiser now report that Jones has turned down the opportunity to take on the role having been interviewed and subsequently offered the job.

It means their search for a new boss will enter a fourth week, with the Advertiser suggesting their former boss Steve Evans among the likely leading candidates, with caretaker boss Wayne Carlisle and ex-Millwall boss Gary Rowett also recognised as potential options. The delay in appointing a new man has in part been delayed by their chairman Tony Stewart having been 'out of the country' during the international break.