Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Huddersfield Town boss Andre Breitenreiter is calling for individuals within his squad step up and take on leadership responsibility over the final two Championship weekends. Huddersfield currently find themselves in the relegation zone, three points behind Sheffield Wednesday, who are 21st at present and setting the survival pace.

As such, this weekend's home fixture against Birmingham City, who are 22nd in the table, promises to be make or break when it comes to their hopes of avoiding the drop to League One. Win and Huddersfield know they will go to Ipswich Town on the final day of the season with a fighting chance of survival, lose and it could be all over. Of course, Wednesday fans will be hoping the latter scenario plays out as the Owls prepare for the challenge of facing play-off hopefuls West Brom at Hillsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To make matters worse for Huddersfield, they will be without their captain and leader Jonathan Hogg, who is struggling with a shoulder injury. Breitenreiter would have dearly loved to have Hogg available for selection against the Blues and the midfielder continues to play a key role off the pitch. But, his impact from the sidelines will be limited during the contest and Breitenreiter wants to see someone rise to the occasion and take on the leadership mantle.

“After the result of his injury, he was not with the team for a week as he was sad and needed some time for himself," the Town boss said of Hogg. "But he is around the team and for sure, we need his experience. He is a legend here at Town. Some players ‘live’ the club and maybe they can tell the others who are now so long here to ‘live’ for Town.

“It is one of many things we should speak about after the season. Who is a leader, who wants to be a leader? A leader is important in the group in every training session, giving 100 per cent always and you can be sure this is a big thing.