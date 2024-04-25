Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday's relegation rivals Plymouth Argyle are hopeful of receiving an injury boost ahead of this weekend's clash with Millwall. It's a game that Plymouth need to win in order to bolster their chances of avoiding relegation on the final day of the Championship campaign.

The Devon-based outfit are currently 20th, one place and one point better off than Danny Rohl's Wednesday, and two points above the dreaded drop zone. As such, they need all hands on deck this weekend at The Den and they'll be keen to see the experienced head of Adam Forshaw involved.

Forshaw, formerly of Leeds United and Middlesbrough, limped out of Plymouth's loss at Stoke City last weekend after feeling his hamstring in the first half of the contest. Consequently he started the week as a doubt for this weekend's trip to the capital.

However, after undergoing scans earlier in the week, Forshaw was given the greenlight to resume training with the Pilgrims on Thursday and should the next couple of days go smoothly, he will be available. Plymouth have seen long-term absentees Saxon Earley and Mickel Miller ruled out due to injury, but first team coach Kevin Nancekivell is optimistic about Forshaw's situation.

"He seems to be okay," Nancekivell said, per Plymouth Live. "The scan was okay, he has trained this morning so he should be available for selection.

"Adam knows his body and came off as a precaution rather than anything else. Apart from Saxon and Mickel everyone is good to go."

