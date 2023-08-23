4 . David Stockdale

In, out, in and out again last season in a goalkeeping hokey-cokey with Cameron Dawson, veteran Stockdale quickly announced his next role after his departure from S6 was confirmed. He has taken on the unique position of goalkeeper / head of recruitment at his first club York City. Has played in each of their four matches so far but was taken off injured at half-time in their draw with Aldershot over the weekend. Photo: Gareth Copley