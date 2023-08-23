Big-name first team players were released and have been replaced, Reece James was re-signed and a handful of talented youngsters were allowed to leave to look out for new opportunities.
From non-league clubs to Turkey, only two of the 15 names included on the club’s senior and youth released lists are clubless as things stand just a few weeks into the new campaign.
Here’s everything that has happened to each of the former Owls since they left S6.
1. Jaden Brown
A bit-part player in the 2022/23 season but one that offered one or two important moments, Brown left S6 with 32 appearances. He signed for League One Lincoln City, where he has so far made three appearances on the left of midfield. Photo: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images
2. Ryan Galvin
A player who seemed to be on the edge of genuine first team contention for a couple of years, Galvin impressed on loan in the National League with Maidstone United and after his release by Wednesday has found fifth-tier football again, starting all four of FC Halifax Town’s league matches on the left of midfield. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Sam Durrant
A former Liverpool, Everton and Blackburn Rovers youth prospect, Durrant struggled with injury in his time at S6 but did make his way onto the fringes of the Owls’ first team squad last year. He’s moved over the water to Dundalk in the League of Ireland and has made two appearances. Photo: Steve Ellis
4. David Stockdale
In, out, in and out again last season in a goalkeeping hokey-cokey with Cameron Dawson, veteran Stockdale quickly announced his next role after his departure from S6 was confirmed. He has taken on the unique position of goalkeeper / head of recruitment at his first club York City. Has played in each of their four matches so far but was taken off injured at half-time in their draw with Aldershot over the weekend. Photo: Gareth Copley