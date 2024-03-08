Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday are the subject of another FA investigation following the poor conduct of some supporters during this week's clash with Plymouth Argyle. The Owls won the game 1-0 to move to within touching distance of Championship safety, but unfortunately, the misbehaviour of some fans has been the questioned once more.

In statement released on the club website, Wednesday revealed a missile was thrown from the North Stand in the direction of a linesman on Tuesday night. The club have vowed to punish whoever launched the missile, but it's not the first time Wednesday have been dragged over hot coals due to fan misconduct this season.

Sheffield Wednesday fan Dale Houghton was handed a 12-week suspended prison sentence for mocking the death of Bradley Lowery ahead of the club's clash with Sunderland in September. Houghton was also banned from attended football matches for five years and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

The club are still awaiting the outcome of an investigation following the alleged racist abuse aimed at Coventry City's Kasey Palmer in January, too.

As such, the Owls are imploring supporters to behave themselves this evening as Danny Rohl's side take on Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at Hillsborough in a game that could have huge implications at both ends of the Championship table.

A statement released on the club's official channels read: "Despite continued reminders on the conduct of our supporters whilst following the team, we regret to report that the club are again the subject of an FA investigation following our home game against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

"A missile was launched from the North Stand area of the stadium in the direction of the assistant referee and we stress once more that we have a zero tolerance policy to this wholly unacceptable behaviour.

"Should the culprit/s be identified, they will be subject to full club sanctions in line with EFL Ground Regulations.

"The club are already awaiting the outcome of a separate FA investigation regarding the discriminatory incident at Hillsborough against Coventry City in January this year.

"Supporters should be aware that quite aside from undermining the image of Sheffield Wednesday as a family-focused community club, we are at risk of FA sanctions each time regulations are breached.

"Ahead of tonight’s Championship fixture with Leeds United, at which the highest attendance of the season so far is expected, we implore supporters to abide by the ground regulations and refrain from engaging in any illegal or inappropriate behaviour of any form whatsoever - be it missile throwing, discriminatory words, gestures and/or tragedy chanting - that will bring the club into disrepute.

"Supporters can report any incident confidentially in real time by texting 07526 166907. Please provide as much information as possible, including row and seat numbers. We also respectfully request that any leaflets are disposed of in a regular manner and not discarded in and around the stadium.

"Following the Birmingham City home fixture in February, additional and significant club resource was channeled into clearing leaflets left inside the stadium and surrounding areas.