 Sheffield Wednesday: Reinvigorated Jordan Rhodes makes big Norwich City admission

Centre-forward Jordan Rhodes is loving life at Norwich City, describing the Canaries dressing room as one of the best he has been involved in.

Rhodes made the admission after his second half double in the Canaries come-from-behind win at home to Norwich City yesterday.

In the absence of injured Finnish strike Teemu Pukki, the 28-year-old led the line and scored his first Championship goals since the middle of August.

Rhodes, who joined the Canaries on loan from Sheffield Wednesday last July, said: “It’s a special place and I’m really enjoying every minute of it.

"It has a real community feel about it, it’s a close-knit relationship between the players, staff and everyone working for Norwich City, and everyone supporting it. There’s a real rapport between the two.

“I can’t really remember too many times in my recent clubs, that relationship being as strong.

"Towards the end there, the fans enjoying every minute, cheering us over the line and giving them something to cheer about… It’s fantastic and as players, that’s what it’s all about, what you strive for in your career – to play in stadiums like this and in front of fans like this.”

Rhodes, who is not permitted to face his parent club when Norwich visit Hillsborough a week on Saturday, has notched seven goals this season.

“I’m just really enjoying playing for Norwich City," said Rhodes. "I really enjoy living in the area, playing for the club and it fills me with a sense of pride putting on that shirt, it really does.

"So who knows what the future may bring. I’m just trying to work as hard as I can in the games I play in for Norwich City and who knows what comes next. That’s all I can say so far."

