Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s recruitment drive continues, and it’s thought that Myles Peart-Harris’ name is one that has remained on their radar.

The attacking midfielder, who helped Portsmouth win League One while out on loan last season, is a player that the Owls have been keeping an eye on for some time now, and there was already potential interest in him back in January.

Peart-Harris went on to join Pompey, where the grabbed a couple of goals en route to winning the title, and the 21-year-old gave a good account of himself at Fratton Park – leading to manager, John Mousinho, suggesting he could feature for his parent club, Brentford, in the Premier League in the season to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What the Bees’ plans for him are at this point remain to be seen, however he does have a year left on his deal – with an further optional year – in London having signed a long-term contract when he was signed for an undisclosed fee from Chelsea in 2021.

He has featured in the Premier League, playing three times in the English top-flight, however his most productive season so far came during a loan spell with Forest Green Rovers in 2022/23 when he played 40 times and got nine goals and assists.