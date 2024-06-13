Sheffield Wednesday reignite interest in former Chelsea man as attacking option
The attacking midfielder, who helped Portsmouth win League One while out on loan last season, is a player that the Owls have been keeping an eye on for some time now, and there was already potential interest in him back in January.
Peart-Harris went on to join Pompey, where the grabbed a couple of goals en route to winning the title, and the 21-year-old gave a good account of himself at Fratton Park – leading to manager, John Mousinho, suggesting he could feature for his parent club, Brentford, in the Premier League in the season to come.
What the Bees’ plans for him are at this point remain to be seen, however he does have a year left on his deal – with an further optional year – in London having signed a long-term contract when he was signed for an undisclosed fee from Chelsea in 2021.
He has featured in the Premier League, playing three times in the English top-flight, however his most productive season so far came during a loan spell with Forest Green Rovers in 2022/23 when he played 40 times and got nine goals and assists.
The Star understands that, having kept tabs on him in 2024, Peart-Harris is a player that there is interest in this summer as a potential new attacking option, however there has been no indication yet that things have gone any further than that at this stage.
