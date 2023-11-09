Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talismanic Scot was shown a red card in the first half of their 1-0 defeat at Bristol City on Saturday and would have received a one-match suspension had it not later been admitted the decision to send him off was incorrect.

It follows some controversial moments in Wednesday's recent weeks, with a penalty awarded and then taken away with the score at 0-0 in Danny Röhl's first Owls match at Watford. It is little over a month since the PGMOL apologised to the club for a decision that saw Pol Valentin give away a penalty in defeat at Swansea City - when the scoreline was also set goalless.

Röhl said ahead of this weekend's clash with Millwall: "I am very happy that Barry is not suspended and that he's available, that is perfect for us. But it would have been a different match on Saturday with him. It's a pity. We can't change it now. We have a meeting with the refs about the rules. It is good for me to have that and now it's about going forward.

"It's a normal process, it was the same in Germany to speak to the refs about the rules and some situations. It's all about good communication, sometimes we have questions about situations but it's good to have that process and to have that conversation between refs and the manager. We need a good relationship with them and that's it."

The fine margins seem to be going against Wednesday at current. In Röhl's four matches they have chalked up three points with their win over Rotherham United but have been competitive in each of their other matches and could have easily walked away from defeats at Watford and Bristol City with points.