Darren Bond will take charge of this weekend's South Yorkshire derby between Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.
The Lancashire-based whistler has taken charge of one previous Owls game this term.
Bond was the man in the middle for Wednesday's 3-1 collapse at Birmingham City back in October.
Bond also oversaw the Millers' 0-0 draw away at Middlesbrough.
He has issued two red cards this term - to Hull's Evandro and Burton's Kyle McFadzean - and 47 yellows across 17 matches.
