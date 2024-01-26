Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls are welcoming approaches from clubs for the signing of left-back Reece James, who hasn't made a league appearance for the club in 75 days. The Manchester United academy graduate was signed from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee in the summer having played an important part in their promotion from League One last out but has been a marginalised figure under both Xisco and Danny Röhl this season, making only seven league appearances mostly from the bench.

The Star understands at least one promotion-challenging League One club has made an approach for James, with Owls boss Danny Röhl confirming multiple outfits had made contact with the club to enquire as to his availability. As in the case of his fellow promotion winners Lee Gregory and Michael Smith, Wednesday are open to allowing them to leave the club but will do so only on a deal that suits them.

Asked whether the Owls are welcoming bids for James, who turned 30 in November, Röhl said: "For sure. We have had some questions about him from other clubs and this is normal. It's about us finding an agreement, everybody needs to be convinced about the next step and yes, we are open (to James leaving the club this month). If not then of course he is still a part of my team. I have had conversations with him and this is important, that he knows what I am thinking about him in the moment."

The German has maintained for several weeks that he has enjoyed an open line of communication with the players likely to head out this month and that he has sought to deliver a culture of respect when moving players on. Regardless of their status within the squad, he has maintained that each player will be retained as a key part of their training nucleus - and that that policy will continue even if players are to remain at the club beyond the February 1 deadline.