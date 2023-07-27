Let’s be clear for starters, signing players is not easy. In fact, increasingly complex and dictated more by agents than recruitment teams.

Plus the difficulty of getting value for money in such an inflationary sphere.

That’s important, especially at a club like Sheffield Wednesday where money is tighter these days and where money has been squandered in the recent past, allied to financial fair play misdemeanours that spelled relegation.

Signing players late in a window, even after a season has started, is nothing new either.

Xisco Munoz, new manager of Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It was an exception, rather than the rule, when Wednesday got their business wrapped up early last summer.

But it’s worrying that the current situation is almost the complete reverse of that and a relief to see some sort of breakthrough in the shape of Chilean winger Juan Delgado and striker Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford; doubtless more to come.

Both known to new manager Xisco Munoz, which is encouraging.

And good to see Wednesday linked with a loan approach for a Premier League youngster in Everton’s Tom Cannon.

Way to go, three for the summer – but still a long way to go.

Even if half a dozen were to arrive this week, there would still be no chance of getting them up to speed and integrated by the opening Championship game a week on Friday. All of which is stating the obvious.

By extension to that, there is no way, in my opinion, a top six spot can be looked upon as any kind of likelihood – at this moment. And that’s worth stating in fairness to Munoz and his coaching team.

We were assured that the change from Darren Moore, shocking and abrupt as it was, wouldn’t disrupt recruitment plans already in place. The reality appears to be far different, albeit good seeing Xisco get HIS players.

Upheaval on that scale comes at a predictable cost. Everyone wants to move on from it but, for clear perspective, you simply can’t.

In several decades of doing this, I’ve never known the mood around a club implode so quickly and suddenly – from euphoria to dejection.

The responsibility for such an emotional somersault belongs in only one place.

But I think supporters, however disillusioned, will cut manager and players plenty of slack.

Munoz can’t be properly judged for a while yet.

He will have his work cut out to bed Wednesday down in a higher division, let alone anything else.